Hometown Hawaii: Samurai Snacks at Aiea Shopping Center

The Kimoto family has been running Samurai Snacks for almost 18 years. They’ve seen kids grow up and bring their own children to enjoy all of the local snacks they grew up on.

Manager Cyanne Fernandez gave us the rundown of the popular goodies.

“It’s got to be our Hawaiian Frost Dairy Treats! People like coming here to cool off, if they went bowling upstairs at Aiea Bowl or want something sweet after visiting one of the great restaurants here at Aiea Shopping Center. The most popular flavors are strawberry and vanilla — or like most people know them, the pink and blue ones! We have a variety of different flavors ranging from lychee to yuzu and even Kona Coffee. Our freshly popped popcorn is also a big attraction. You can usually smell us popping it throughout the day. The Iniki popcorn with the butter, arare and furikake is the best seller. As for our other local and Asian snacks like senbei and seeds, those never go out of style. Plus we also have goodie bags for most holidays, as well as gift baskets perfect for any occasion.”

Samurai Snacks is located next to Times on the first floor and open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Instagram @samuraisnacks_aiea

www.aieashoppingcenter.com/stores/samurai-snacks/