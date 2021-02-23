Hometown Hawaii: North Shore Macadamia Farm

Located on the North Shore of Oahu, the North Shore Macadamia Nut Company sits on 24 acres on the foothills of Mount Kaala. This provides a perfect growing atmosphere at just over 4-thousand feet elevation. The orchard is comprised of 1700 macadamia nut trees and is home to the freshest macadamia products and premium coffee and both are free to sample. You can visit the 2 acre sale site and garden on the North Shore end of Haleiwa town across from the beach park.

You can visit online at https://northshoremacnut.com/



