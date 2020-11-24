Hometown Hawaii: Andy’s Sandwiches and Smoothies

Honolulu (KHON2)- In this edition of Hometown Hawaii we visit Andy at Andy’s Sandwiches and Smoothies.

“We opened up in 1977 as a health store where we sold vitamins. Our customers that would come in would ask us when will we start making health food. We started with simple sandwiches like Egg Salad sandwiches, Tuna Sandwiches, and Avocado Sandwiches. Then one thanksgiving, we had leftover turkey and got the idea to make fresh roasted turkey sandwiches.”

And the sandwiches are good with a lot of love put into each of them.

“The first thing you will notice when you walk in is that it is a hole in the wall type of shop that has bright, handwritten signs for our menu. We have friendly and fast service with reasonable prices. Everyone who works here now is family. My wife Norma, daughter and grandchildren. All the ingredients we put into our sandwiches are fresh and local. We bake our own whole wheat bread. We roast a turkey or sometimes 2 turkeys a day. Each sandwich includes carrots, lettuce, sprouts and lots of love.”

Visit Andy across the Manoa Marketplace next to Starbucks and visit online at andyssandwiches.com.