Homegrown Hawaii: Ko Hana Distillers’ World Class Rum Made Locally

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ko Hana Distillers shared secrets to producing world class rums from cane grown on Oahu for our latest edition of Homegrown Hawaii.

Ko Hana Distillers General Manager Kyle Reutner credits “a process that is completely made on our islands from grass-to-glass.”

Ko Hana is made out of heirloom Hawaiian Sugarcane, in Reutner’s words because “it is delicious, firstly, and it truly is of Hawaii. These canes traveled the seas with the first Hawaiians as they arrived to our islands and we love to celebrate them as they should be- unadulterated.”

He walked us through the process of making Ko Hana Hawaiian Agricole Rum. Grown fresh sugarcane on their farms are crushed to extract the juice. The juice is then fermented and distilled.

“This is a very unique process,” adds Reutner. “Most distilleries use molasses to make rum and not the fresh cane juice.”

Ko Hana rums are all made for a versatility of uses. Reutner described the differences, saying “The Kea (white) is beautiful in cocktails and simple mixed drinks, Koho and Kila are two of are aged expressions that do phenomenally well in Old fashioned or on the rocks. Our Koa wood aged rum is best enjoyed neat because there is no need to dilute a rum when it is the first of its kind.”

You can buy Ko Hana rums at restaurants and bars, distillery tasting room and retailers like Whole Foods, Safeway, Tamuras, Fujiokas and many more.

Website: www.kohanarum.com

Social Media Handles: @kohanarum