HFWF Cook & Drink Along Seafood Boil with MW Restaurant

Honolulu ( KHON2) – You’re invited to Cook and Drink Along for a Hawaii Food & Wine Festival zoom event with Chefs Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka of MW Restaurant.

The event features a Seafood Boil with Chefs Michelle & Wade, along with Poke Nachos and wine pairing by Chuck Furuya, Master Sommelier.

“We’re going to be showing people how to create the ultimate southern-style seafood and sausage boil with Kona lobster, Kauai shrimp, clams, potatoes, corn, sausage, carrots and more,” says Hawaiian Airlines’ Featured Chef Wade Ueoka. “While your seafood boil is cooking to perfection, we’re even going to whip up some fresh ahi poke nachos for a pupu.”

Home chefs on Oahu can purchase tickets to include a meal kit that will include ALL the ingredients they need to create the perfect seafood boil. All of the pre-measured ingredients will be included. They can select a time slot to pick up the kit from MW Restaurant, and also add on a bottle of Ancient Peaks Shell Seeker Chardonnay, made exclusively for Hawaiian Airlines First Class menu. Then during the class, we’ll walk you through step-by-step!

Armstrong Produce Presents Cook & Drink Along with #HFWF is Thursday, October 1, 2020, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom

You must purchase tickets by September 28th.

Living808 is giving away access to the virtual cooking class and one (1) curated meal kit with Poke Nachos and Seafood Boil that serves two people from MW Restaurant. The kit must be picked up from MW Restaurant on Thursday, October 1, 2020, between 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. The winner will receive a voucher with unique code to redeem their meal kit and reserve their pickup time slot. Enter giveaway on khon2.com contest tab by midnight September 28th to qualify.

The next HFWF Cook & Drink Along event will be October 29th. Perfect Steak & Bourbon with Chef Lance Kosaka & Jen Ackrill.

Website: www.hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

www.mwrestaurant.com