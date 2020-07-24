In this brand new edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Seven Brothers Burgers cooks up two of their favorites including the original that started it all. Owner Seek Hannemann, his brothers, and his parents who run this burger joint serve juicy burgers with half moon thin sliced potato fries along with other great grinds!

There are four locations with two on the North Shore. One is at the Mill in Kahuku, the other is in Laie. There are also two locations in Utah. One in Saratoga Springs, and the other in Provo.

Visit Seven Brothers Burgers online to learn their story and check out the menu at: http://sevenbrothersburgers.com