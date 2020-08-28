Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Windward City Shopping Center

Windward City Shopping Center is located in the Kaneohe neighborhood. The Center features a variety of great stores, unique specialty shops, services and a variety of restaurants.

We’re featuring a few of those restaurants that are currently open for take-out:

  • Chao Phya Thai (Thai food with a twist) – (808) 235-3555
  • Pampanga Kitchen (Authentic Filipino food) – (808) 673-3286
  • Don Goyo’s Mexican Food – (808) 236-1305

While Windward City Shopping Center remains open, some retailers are taking additional steps to reduce operating hours or close entirely.

Please call ahead or visit  windwardcity.com for more information.

