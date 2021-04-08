Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road: Food-A-Go-Go Specials

Honolulu (KHON2) – Our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road featured three places participating in Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week.

First stop? Cuu Long II in Oahu’s booming foodie hotspot, Chinatown. Cuu Long II’s #FoodagogoWeek special is Special Bone Marrow Infused Pho – Traditional Vietnamese style hand minced eye round steak, local favorite fat or lean brisket, with a s scoop of savory bone marrow.

Stop two was Hula Grill on Maui. Hula Grill is featuring its Localicious Salad – Waipoli greens, tomatoes, pohole fern, marinated hearts of palm, maui onion, lime ginger miso dressing for $12 through April 19th.

Last stop was for a sweet treat at Kō Bakery on Kauai. Kō Bakery is offering a new special cake for Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week. It is the “Tropical Dream” featuring two layers of Lilikoi butter cake, one layer of coconut butter cake, silky smooth coconut buttercream with lilikoi puree in the layers.

The Lihue bakery also offering a special discount of $5 off for 6” cakes and $10 off for 9” cakes during Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week and for a second week through the 19th.

Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation (HAF) is hosting the first Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week (#FoodagogoWeek) from April 5 – 12, with select restaurants extending their special for a second week through April 19.

The Bid It To Win It For Ag Education online auction is also part of Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week. It features exclusive items for bidding and all proceeds benefit the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation’s K-12 education programs in public schools statewide (over 18,000 students to date).

Hula Grill donated a $100 gift card to the auction. To bid or find out more information, look online.

Website: foodagogo.org

Social Media Handles: Instagram – @foodagogo_hi