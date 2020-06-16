Hawaii’s First Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya is Open

Hawaii’s first-ever Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya recently made its grand opening on June 5th at Kapolei Marketplace, next to Ono Steak & Shrimp. This new restaurant serves fresh, gourmet and affordable Japanese ramen bar-style dishes. With locations in Texas, Chicago and Atlanta, diners can now enjoy signature dishes like our Tanaka Classic, Rich Garlic Ramen, Cold Ramen, house-made Pork Gyoza and a Hawaii-exclusive appetizer, Soft Shell Crab Bun.

There is a full menu of lunch and dinner items for take out and delivery is also an option via UBER Eats and Bite Squad. Two additional locations are also in the works, at Ala Moana Center and Pearlridge Center later this year.

There is a wide selection of fresh and gourmet dishes, and include the option to build your own ramen or pick from authentic Japanese creations such as our Wonton Chicken Ramen ($13.80), which includes chicken broth, wonton, spinach, green onion, fried onion, and a half egg served with thin noodles.

Plus delicious vegan options such as our Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen ($13.80), which includes a vegan broth, green onions, spicy bean sprouts, atsutage tofu, crispy onions, garlic and chili oil, served with our gluten-free kale noodles. And If noodles aren’t your thing, they also serve a variety of bowls like Beef Sukiyaki Don and Tokyo curry bowls, as well as delicious Izakaya options, which range from Tempura Brussel Sprouts and Fried Oysters.

SPECIALS

All military and University of Hawaii system faculty and students will receive 10 percent off with proof of ID.

Tanaka Ramen and Izakaya is currently open for dine-in services. Please call in advance at 808-744-1231 to make a reservation.

To place an order, you can either call the restaurant at 808-744-1231 or order and pay online at www.tanakaramen.com.

For more information, visit www.tanakaramen.com and follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TanakaRamenHawaii and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/tanakaramenhawaii.