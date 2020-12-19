Hawaiian Aroma Cafe Barista Barby Casagrande’s Incredible Latte Art

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaiian Aroma Cafe barista Barby Casagrande takes her Latte art to a new level.

Barby creates masterpieces by painting everything from sunsets to dancing celebrities in the foam. She invited Living808 host Tannya Joaquin to see her art in action.

Her latte artistry started when she messed up making a basic heart and ended up with a “funny shape.” She started experimenting and came up with what looked like the face of Che Guevara.

“With time, I tried new things,” says Casagrande, and the rest is history.

She got food coloring and just like that, with a brush set, and 6-7 minutes (so the coffee stays hot), she started making unbelievable art in foam.

You can make your requests to Barby at the Hawaiian Aroma Cafe inside Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger.

Follow her at @barbarista_art