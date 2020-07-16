Foodland Farms Ka Makana Ali‘i Grand Opening

Honolulu (KHON2) – Foodland Farms is now open in Kapolei with many unique features including Foodland’s first-ever in-store, full-service restaurant, offering farm-to-table dishes, craft cocktails and more.

The restaurant called Mahi ‘ai Table honors the area’s sugar plantation past and is one of the highlights for the Ka Makana Ali‘i location. Mahi ‘ai Table pays homage to local farmers, ranchers, purveyors and food producers. Foodland Chairman and CEO Jenai Wall says, “We want family and friends to take time out of their busy schedules, just like in the good ‘ol days, to enjoy each other’s company over ono local comfort food.”

Foodland Chairman and CEO Jenai Wall gave Living808 a tour of the new Foodland Farms.

“At Foodland Farms Ka Makana Ali‘i we have focused our efforts on providing new, easy ways for Oahu’s West Side families to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with each other,” adds Wall. “Whether they want to dine at a restaurant, pick up a quick meal to go, or cook like a chef at home.”

Shoppers can try Foodland Chef Essentials – stock, marinades, dressings, spice rubs and more – when you want to cook or barbecue like a chef, or check out ready-to-take-home family meals when you don’t. Or enjoy fresh made-to-order bowls or burritos – all built to order, just the way you want them.

In addition to Foodland’s largest-ever selection of organic groceries, Foodland Farms Ka Makana Ali‘i offers an impressive range of Hawaii-grown, Hawaii-raised and Hawaii-made products and ingredients. The store’s abundance of healthy options includes freshly made juice, meat alternatives, gluten-free products, locally made grain-free granola and power bars, extra creamy Maika‘i ulu hummus, and keto and paleo-friendly foods.

The store’s occupancy will be closely monitored and enforced. Walk-ins will be allowed, but customers who want to receive priority entry are encouraged to reserve a shopping time for the opening week at Foodland.com/opentable.

Everyone entering the store will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing, remaining 6-feet apart from others. In addition, customers may bring only one additional person with them into the store.