Farm To Barn Cafe Welcomes Guests With Locally Grown Produce

Honolulu (KHON2) – Located in Haleiwa, Farm to Barn Cafe has been providing their guests with authentic dishes grown right on property.

What started off as a pressed juicery, has evolved into one of Haleiwa towns most beloved cafes. Farm to Barn Cafe is the sister restaurant to pressed juice company, Jar’d Hawaii offering its guests locally grown and pasteurized dishes.

“What most people don’t know is that this little red barn was one of my first retail locations for Jar’d, so juice was a part of the barn before it became a cafe. Supporting local agriculture and farmers is something I’ve centered my businesses around for years and now to own a cafe where everyone can enjoy and see that vision play out is truly a dream come true,” says Michelle Ching, owner of Farm to Barn Cafe.

While most eateries partner with local farms and businesses, Farm to Barn Cafe grows everything on site, a feature that is appreciated by its customers.

Ching says, “We are unique because, our cafe is located on the actual farm in which we produce our food. Diners can literally dine on and see where all of our food is sourced from. We provide a quaint little outdoor setting for anyone looking to have some good food and relax.”

From their award winning juices, to their mouth-watering burgers, Farm to Barn cafe also caters to their vegan guests, offering a popular poke bowl like no other.

“One of our most popular items will have to be our Vegan poke bowl.

It’s an alternative to poke which consists of braised and seasoned beets with avocado, cucumber, sesame and rice topped with furikake and toasted mac nuts,” says Ching.

Farm to Barn Cafe is now offering dine and take out options.

www.FarmToBarnCafe.com

Instagram: @FarmToBarn