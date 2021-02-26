Exclusive Kolohe Kai & Hirie Feel the Sunshine Premiere & Cocktail at Kaimana Beach Hotel

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kaimana Beach Hotel Cocktail artist Jen Ackrill is raising the bar with a special cocktail called Feel the Sunshine inspired by the new song by Hawaii artists Kolohe Kai and Hirie.

She invited Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin to her beachside bar to see how she makes the sunny creation including Ko Hana Rum, Yuzu, and Chartreuse.

Kolohe Kai and Hirie were there to introduce the drink and premiere their first ever duet.

Website: http://kaimana.com

Drink Recipe:

1oz KoHana Kea

1oz Pau Maui vodka

.75oz Yellow Chartreuse

.75oz pineapple juice

.5oz yuzu juice

.5oz calamansi

Splash agave

Build over ice and shake well, pour into all glass add soda and top with fresh ice. Garnish with blood orange wheel.