Enjoy Snacks Introduces Newest Item Coffee Arare

From kakimochi to li hing mui, Enjoy Snacks is a staple for kama`aina and visitors alike. Now, there’s something new, and it involves one our favorite things – coffee.

Premium Coffee Arare is a thin arare with roasted coffee beans. Currently this new product will be available at these locations statewide: Walmart, Safeway, Times, Don Quiote, Marukai and NEX.

Enjoy Snacks is committed to keeping its products safe especially during the pandemic, and five years got certified with GFSI, an International Food Safety Certification.

“What that means to the consumer is, our factories, shippers, and warehouse adhere to strict guidelines and audits to ensure our items are safe,” explained Account Manager Carrie Tandal. “Even before COVID hit, we were making sure that our items were safe to eat and we stand behind this certification. We are very proud to be proactive to have this.”

