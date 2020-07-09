Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kit & Refreshers for Summer

Honolulu (KHON2) – Get creative with a fun Dunkin’ Home Decorating Kit for families to frost and design donuts that fit your taste.

Each kit sells for $7.99 and features 4 plain donuts, 3 cups of frosting (Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry), 3 cups of sprinkles (Rainbow, DD, and Chocolate), and 3 butter knives.

“It’s such a fun activity for the family,” says Dunkin’ Hawaii Marketing Manager Casie Bui. “Kids love getting to decorate their own donuts and then eat it.”

Also popular this summer are Dunkin’ Refreshers iced beverages made with B Vitamins and energy from green tea, available in two bold and vibrant flavors, Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit. Both beverages are under 200 calories and are made without artificial dyes and flavors. You can get a medium Dunkin’ Refreshers for $2 all day through July 28.

Dunkin’ Hawaii has made several changes to enhance safety during the pandemic. “At each of our Dunkin’ restaurants we continue to follow all the CDC guidelines that are in place,” says Bui. “We require all our customers to wear face masks when entering the restaurants. To help with social distancing, we allow no more than 10 customers into the restaurants in any given time and we also have a plexi glass protective divider between the cashier and the customer. Also, while our dining rooms are open, we are only allowing customers to do take out.”

You can also take advantage of on the go ordering. It takes two simple steps. 1) Place your order and pay through the Dunkin’ app. And 2) pick up your order in-store or from the drive thru for an easy grab and go experience.

