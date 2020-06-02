Donate & Share Aloha for Kokua Restaurant Workers’ Fund

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can pitch in to help local restaurant workers who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the Kokua Restaurant Workers’ Fund.

Hawaii Food & Wine Festival (HFWF) launched the Kokua Restaurant Workers’ Fund to provide immediate support to restaurant and bar workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Hawaii. “The response has been overwhelming,” says HFWF Festival CEO Denise Yamaguchi. “The restaurant industry is 73,000 employees, and its estimated that more than 75% of them lost their jobs or have been furloughed, making it extremely difficult for them to pay their bills, like rent and health care, And many of them have families to feed. Our goal is to help 1,000 of the workers in our community through the Kokua Restaurant Workers’ Fund.”

On May 12th, eligible workers affected by the COVID-19 restaurant and bar closures were invited to apply for relief on a first come, first served basis through a Visa card valued at $250. In less than 12 hours, Yamaguchi says they received 1,500 applications and another 1,000 on the waitlist.

Hawaii Food & Wine Festival received $125,000 through individual, corporate and community contributions, which will feed about 500 workers. “To reach our goal to provide about 10,000 meals to restaurant and bar workers, we need the community’s help to raise another $125,000,” shares Yamaguchi. “One hundred percent of all funds generated from the campaign is going to workers who applied and meet the eligibility criteria.”

HFWF launched the #ALOHAChallenge, leveraging the social followings of past and present HFWF chefs, winemakers and mixologists to raise awareness and donations for the Fund via an online crowdfunding campaign. In the #ALOHAChallenge, participants post a video of them lip syncing to The Mana’o Company song, “A-L-O-H-A” and fans and followers to consider donating to the Kokua Restaurant Workers’ Fund. The campaign builds momentum when participants challenge fellow chefs, mixologists, colleagues and friends to take the challenge to help “spread the aloha.”

To donate to the Kokua Restaurant Workers’ Fund, visit www.HawaiiFoodandWineFestival.com

You can dedicate the donation to a favorite restaurant worker or team. You can also help spread the aloha — by sharing social media posts and telling friends about it so that together, we can help as many restaurant and bar workers as possible.

Website: www.HawaiiFoodandWineFestival.com