Deck. 4 Course Christmas Special & Cocktails

Honolulu (KHON2) – Deck. at Queen Kapiolani Hotel will “deck the halls” with a four course prefix menu & Christmas craft cocktails for its Christmas dinner.
Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin got an early look at taste of the special, which blends flavors from international influences and holiday nostalgia.
The Christmas dinner will be served on December 25th from 3-9pm.
The bar will also offer Christmas cocktails such as “Deck the Halls,” which uses a mint-infused vodka and is reminiscent of a childhood treat “Grasshopper”, with fresh nutmeg grated on top.
CHRISTMAS DINNER
Served exclusively on Christmas Day! A classic four course prefix menu including a holiday dessert sampler! Guests must book the experience in advance to receive the special menu which will consist of 4 courses; two appetizers, entrée, and dessert for $65+ per guest.
First Course
Togarashi Seared Ahi Tataki
Asian Bean Salad, Ginger-Scallion Dressing, Tosazu
or
Big Island Citrus and Endive Salad
Candied Pecans, Pear, Raspberries, Champagne Vinaigrette (v)
Second Course
Baked Diver Scallops
Mushrooms, Umami Cream, Parmesan
or
Local Taro and Corn Chowder
Fried Okra, Crispy Onions, (v)
Main Course
Braised Beef Short Ribs
Red Wine-Miso Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Brocolini, Pearl Onions, Baby Carrots
or
Oven Roasted Line Caught Opha
Portuguese Bread and Chorizo, Kale, Spiced Tomato Sauce
*Add 1/2 Lobster Thermidor to your main course: brandied mornay sauce +$26
Dessert
Holiday Dessert Tasting (v)
Baked Apple Tart, Nut Streusel
Dark Chocolate Eggnog Mouse, Whipped Caramel Espresso
Baba ala “Deck”, Local Whiskey Raisins
(v) = vegetarian
Vegetarian Main Course Available on Request Deck. is located on the third floor of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel and has a beautiful backdrop of Diamond Head as diners enjoy ample outdoor seating.
You should make reservations for the Christmas dinner to secure your spot: https://www.opentable.ae/r/deck-honolulu
Deck. has daily happy hour between 3-6pm and weekend brunch with half off champagne on Sundays.
Hours of Operation:
Weekend Brunch- 7am-3pmWed-Sun Dinner: 3pm-9pmDaily Happy Hour- 3pm-6pm
Website: deckwaikiki.com
Social Media: @deckwaikiki