Deck. 4 Course Christmas Special & Cocktails

Honolulu (KHON2) – Deck. at Queen Kapiolani Hotel will “deck the halls” with a four course prefix menu & Christmas craft cocktails for its Christmas dinner.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin got an early look at taste of the special, which blends flavors from international influences and holiday nostalgia.

The Christmas dinner will be served on December 25th from 3-9pm.

The bar will also offer Christmas cocktails such as “Deck the Halls,” which uses a mint-infused vodka and is reminiscent of a childhood treat “Grasshopper”, with fresh nutmeg grated on top.

CHRISTMAS DINNER

Served exclusively on Christmas Day! A classic four course prefix menu including a holiday dessert sampler! Guests must book the experience in advance to receive the special menu which will consist of 4 courses; two appetizers, entrée, and dessert for $65+ per guest.

First Course

Togarashi Seared Ahi Tataki

Asian Bean Salad, Ginger-Scallion Dressing, Tosazu

or

Big Island Citrus and Endive Salad

Candied Pecans, Pear, Raspberries, Champagne Vinaigrette (v)

Second Course

Baked Diver Scallops

Mushrooms, Umami Cream, Parmesan

or

Local Taro and Corn Chowder

Fried Okra, Crispy Onions, (v)

Main Course

Braised Beef Short Ribs

Red Wine-Miso Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Brocolini, Pearl Onions, Baby Carrots

or

Oven Roasted Line Caught Opha

Portuguese Bread and Chorizo, Kale, Spiced Tomato Sauce

*Add 1/2 Lobster Thermidor to your main course: brandied mornay sauce +$26

Dessert

Holiday Dessert Tasting (v)

Baked Apple Tart, Nut Streusel

Dark Chocolate Eggnog Mouse, Whipped Caramel Espresso

Baba ala “Deck”, Local Whiskey Raisins

(v) = vegetarian

Vegetarian Main Course Available on Request Deck. is located on the third floor of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel and has a beautiful backdrop of Diamond Head as diners enjoy ample outdoor seating.

You should make reservations for the Christmas dinner to secure your spot: https://www.opentable.ae/r/deck-honolulu

Deck. has daily happy hour between 3-6pm and weekend brunch with half off champagne on Sundays.



Hours of Operation:

Weekend Brunch- 7am-3pmWed-Sun Dinner: 3pm-9pmDaily Happy Hour- 3pm-6pm

Website: deckwaikiki.com

Social Media: @deckwaikiki