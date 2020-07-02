“DA CHEFS BOX” From ChefZone

ChefZone is creating meals for families and making it easy as well. Da Chefs Box includes enough ingredients to produce up to five complete meals for a family of four. Each box comes with an assortment of food and an instruction sheet for how to prepare the items. Available for pick up on July 11th Da Chefs Box will include:

4 portions each of:

· JAMAICAN JERK PORK CHOPS WITH MANGO CHUTNEY

· GRILLED CHICKEN WITH GUAVA BBQ SAUCE

FRESH BAKED

· OATNUT WHEAT BREAD

· DARK CHOCOLATE TARTS

The box also contains fresh local fish, assorted fruits and vegetables from Aloun Farms and A Zone eggs from Eggs Hawaii.

The Deadline to order the next box is Thursday July 9th with pick up available on July 11th. For more information visit http://Chefzone.com