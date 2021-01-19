D. Otani Produce Boxes & Poke Kits

Honolulu (KHON2) – D. Otani Produce is thinking out of the box with a series of different Produce Boxes & Poke Kits available to order.

You can choose from seasonal vegetable boxes that feature the freshest and readily available vegetables and fruit boxes that have the best seasonal fruit or a weekly “Themed Box”. Some of the themes include: A “Taco Tuesday” Box, A Ramen Box, a tempura Box, an Italian/ Pasta box.

Boxes are generally in the $25-35 range depending on what’s available. It’s a deal because if you were to buy these ingredients at the market, it might cost you $45-50.

Anyone can buy by going to Dotaniproduce.com. Just click on the box that says produce box/poke kit!

D Otani produce and Diamond Head Seafood have teamed up to produce ready to mix poke Kits, featuring 4-5 different kits weekly. Now it is so easy to have the freshest ono poke at home. All of the ingredients are presented separately so all you have to do is mix and serve!

D Otani produce encourages people to eat out and support all of Hawaii’s restaurants, especially the locally owned ones.

D Otani Produce

1321 Hart Street

Honolulu HI 96817

Tel 808-832-9600

Fax 808-848-2811