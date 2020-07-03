Creative Cakes and Snacks Serves Up DIY Dream Desserts

Honolulu (KHON2) – Savvy shoppers at Pearlridge Center can have their cake and eat it too, along with ice cream, and assortment of candy toppings at Creative Cakes and Snacks.

The family business set up the ultimate candy shop and bakery for anyone with a sweet tooth in September, next to Starbucks across from Anna Millers. You can even host a small decorating party within same household right now (due to COVID-19 guidelines) at Creative Cakes and Snacks or enjoy Vegan, Sugar and Gluten free goods on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Salimah and Knowledge Truth’s passion for baking inspired them, and their treats became so popular, they decided it was time for a brick and mortar location and saw Pearlridge in Aiea as the sweet spot. “Our passion started by baking Vegan birthday cakes and snacks for our family over 16 years ago,” said the Truths. “As family and friends came to our birthday parties, enjoying our treats, they made request for the same treat at their parties. The requests grew to substantial numbers.”

One notable difference is pricing for adding toppings from the candy bar. They don’t do it by weight, which can add up quickly. Here, toppings are capped with ice cream at $2.50. Toppings are included if you choose the ice cream sundae buffet with cupcake or brownie, cookie, bubble waffle, banana split or açaí bowl. Prices range from 7.50-8.50.

You can also build your own milkshake with toppings.

The choices to create your dream dessert are endless at Creative Cakes and Snacks!

Address: 97-128 Kaonohi St, Aiea, HI 96701 (Next to Starbucks and across from Anna Millers restaurant)

Websites: http://www.facebook.com/lifeissweet.truth

https://pearlridgeonline.com/

Email: creativecakesandsnacks@gmail.com