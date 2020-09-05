Cooking with Mikey: Cavatappi Crispy Salami and Peas

Honolulu (KHON2) – Monday, September 7th is National Salami Day, which honors the ‘ono and spicy Italian sausage. Mikey Monis learned there’s much more to salami than lunch sandwiches when he called on Italian cooking teacher, Gina Na. She’s the perfect person to show him how salami is used in authentic Italian cooking.

Gina’s online cooking classes have grown in popularity since the stay-at-home order. More and more people are discovering and enjoying her eclectic approach to Italian cooking which is inspired by the different countries she’s lived in.

“I like to take in everything I learned from all the different chefs, and then infuse it with the foundation of my Italian cooking,” says Gina.

Her online teaching is a natural outgrowth from sharing cooking tips with friends and family.

“Back when I was on the mainland, I used to teach high school students, I realized the only thing that they knew how to cook was ramen. When they got to college, some of them would call me asking if I could go live on Instagram and Facebook teaching them how to make a home cook meal. That’s when it all started,” says Gina. “Since the pandemic hit, I have people calling me all the time asking how to make certain dishes.”

For National Salami Day, Gina selected a special dish for Mike. She taught him how to make cavatappi crispy salami and peas, an entree that has been popular within her family for years.

“This dish has garlic and olive oil as its foundation, which is why my family loves it. Everybody in Hawaii loves garlic and olive oil, so it’s a winner with locals” says Na.

INGREDIENTS

1 lb. cavatappi or bucattini pasta

8oz hard salami

1 cup peas(frozen or fresh)

1 large onion diced(prefer Maui or cippolini if in stock)

2 TBSP garlic

1/2 cup EVOO

1/2 cup shaved pecorino romano

Salt

Pepper

Reserve of pasta water

Fresh basil

