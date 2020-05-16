Cooking in Noh Time – Kalua Pork

Live Now
Honolulu (KHON2)-  Enjoy kalua pig two ways as Living808 gets cooking in Noh Time with Raymond Noh and John Veneri.

In this edition of “Cooking In NOH Time,” NOH Foods of Hawaii President Raymond NOH shows John how easy it is to make Kalua Pork using NOH Foods kalua pork seasoning.

The two showed variations on easy kalua pork by sprinkling Noh Foods seasoning on pork shoulder and cooking it up in a pressure cooker and an Instant Pot.

John used a secret ingredient in his Instant Pot version.

Watch to see how simple it is to cook up Kalua Pork in “Noh Time.”

For information on how to purchase NOH Foods products visit http://nohfoods.com

