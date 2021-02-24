ChefZone Teams Up Livestock Tavern for Newest Da Chef Box

ChefZone, Hawaii’s one stop solution for the food services, partner with amazing local chefs to bring you fresh and healthy gourmet meals you can enjoy in the comfort and safety of your own home! Each box contains pre-cooked main dishes, sides and desserts. You may choose to pick up at ChefZone Curbside or have your box delivered right to your door.

The February 27 edition of Da Chef Box comes to you from the kitchens of Livestock Tavern. Located in Honolulu’s Chinatown Art District, the Seasonal American Eatery focuses on simple and comforting dishes and is headed up by Chef Jesse Cruz.

For more information please visit https://chefzone.com/dachefsbox/da-chefs-box-menus/