ChefZone For the Home Chef

Living808 and ChefZone have a great partnership. The home of Hawaii’s Kitchen every Thursday when we aren’t on the road, ChefZone has an amazing kitchen perfect for filming our segments with restaurants from around the state. Those restaurants also do most of it’s shopping at ChefZone and it’s not just for businesses.

Shopping can be done by anyone with a free membership. Assistant General Manager William Johns shows us around and tells us which are the more popular items in the store. Plus, find out what’s in the future of the store and how they are making the shopping experience better for its customers.

Visit ChefZone near Nimitz at 2888 Ualena Street or online at http://chefzone.com