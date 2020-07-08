Chart House Waikiki $55 Surf & Turf Endless Summer Special

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Chart House Waikiki is celebrating an Endless Summer with a $55 Surf and Turf Special on Thursdays.

“We have some fun events and promotions like our Surf and Turf Thursdays, $55 for Maine lobster tail and filet mignon,” Shares owner and Waikiki waterman Joey Cabell. “I am also inviting different special guests every week and we will be playing the Surf Channel all night for all of our ocean lovers.”

Cabell says he had the great honor of being a part of Duke Kahanamoku’s surf team and also was able to hold the Record of sailing to Tahiti, on Hokulea , the boat he built, and Currently still holds the Hawai’i State record of catching the largest Yellow Fin Tuna – 325 Lbs caught on Hokulea.

Chart House Waikiki opened in 1968.

It is open for dinner 7 days a week, opening at 4:30pm Monday through Friday and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Website: http://charthousewaikiki.com