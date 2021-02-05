Celebrating National Chopsticks Day

There are many things you can eat with chopsticks with but in Hawaii, Ramen tops the list. So we check in with Tanaka Ramen and Izakaya in Kapolei to help celebrate. Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya opened its first Hawaii location in Kapolei Marketplace, next to Ono Steak & Shrimp in June 2020, and recently opened a second location in Ala Moana Center, in between of Victoria’s Secret and Rokkaku Hamakatsu.

The restaurant serves fresh, gourmet and affordable Japanese ramen bar-style dishes. With locations in Texas, Chicago and Atlanta, diners can now enjoy signature dishes like our Tanaka Classic, Rich Garlic Ramen, Cold Ramen, house-made Pork Gyoza and a Hawaii-exclusive appetizer, Soft Shell Crab Bun – all at reasonable prices.

To see what’s on the menu or to make reservations visit www.tanakaramen.com.