Bunny Pancake Idea by Brunch with Aloha

Honolulu (KHON2) – Celebrate Easter with bunny pancakes and hand-painted egg shells inspired by Brunch with Aloha.

Founder Mal Holcomb-Botts showed Living808 her favorite festive touches to do with her family for the occasion.

For the eggs, you hollow out the egg shells and paint them with food coloring for a “great activity for the kids” and budget-friendly way to decorate for the holiday.

For the bunny pancakes, you need your favorite pancake batter, vanilla, cinnamon, a frying pan, spatula, non-stick cooking spray, strawberries, chocolate chips and whipped cream for decoration.

Watch to see how the adorable bunny pancakes come together!

