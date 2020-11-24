Brunch with Aloha: Thanksgiving Lessons

Malerie Holcomb-Botts of Brunch with Aloha has some great Thanksgiving ideas for fun and food in this latest edition. Rice crispy treats are always good but when they look like Pumpkin Pie, it’ll be the hit of the party.

INGREDIENTS

Pie Crust:

3 cups Rice Krispies Cereal

2 cups Marshmallows (about 20)

1 1/2 Tbsp Salted Butter

1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract

Pie Filling:

4 cups Rice Krispies Cereal

3 cups Marshmallows (about 30)

2 1/2 Tbsp Salted Butter

2 tsp Orange Food Coloring

OPTIONAL:

1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

Cool Whip Topping or Buttercream frosting, for decorating

TOOLS:

· Pie Pan

· Piping bag or Small Plastic Bag

· Nonstick Cooking Spray

NSTRUCTIONS:

Crust:

1. Coat your pie pan with cooking spray. Set it aside.

2. Melt down the butter and marshmallows in a saucepan on low heat. Be sure to stir continuously to avoid burning.

3. Stir in the vanilla.

4. Stir in the Rice Krispies cereal until the cereal is completely coated.

5. Transfer the mixture into the sprayed pie pan.

6. Spray some of the nonstick cooking spray onto your hands and press the mixture against the outer edge of the pie pan to form about a 1-inch crust

Filling:

1. Melt down the butter and marshmallows in a saucepan on low heat. Be sure to stir continuously to avoid burning.

2. Stir in the vanilla. If you are using the pumpkin pie spice, add it now as well.

3. Stir in the orange food coloring until your desired color is reached.

4. Stir in the Rice Krispies cereal until the cereal is completely coated.

5. Transfer the mixture into the center of the pie pan.

6. Spray some of the nonstick cooking spray onto your hands and press the mixture against inside the crust border and push down to create a nice flat surface for the pie.

7. Once cooled you can slice and serve your “pie”!

8. Add a dollop of cool whip or buttercream frosting to the top each pie for the perfect holiday look!

Enjoy!