Brunch With Aloha Talks All Things Refurnishing and Food For Spring

Honolulu (KHON2) -Local event company, Brunch with Aloha is bringing the spring fashion and food with tips on refurnishing furniture and a delicious donut recipe.

Designed and executed with every detail in mind for their clients, Brunch with Aloha is no stranger to salvaging household items, with easy to use and affordable products.

“I found gorgeous wallpaper from amazon to transform an ugly old filing cabinet to not only make it fit in our home space, but to also make it scream spring. Wallpaper is affordable, easy to use and really works on just about anything from walls, trays and to old filing cabinets,” says Malerie Holcomb-Botts, owner of Brunch With Aloha.

In addition to using wallpaper, Holcomb-Botts is bringing the flavors of spring with her seasonal air fry donuts.

Holcomb-Botts says, “It wouldn’t be brunch with aloha without food, and this year I want to teach people how to make simple, air fried donuts made with buttermilk biscuits from a can. It’s super simple, and a recipe the whole family can enjoy.”

Brunch With Aloha’s Air Fried Donuts:

Supplies Needed:

An air fryer

A can of buttermilk Biscuits

A small circular item to cut out the holes. (I use a large frosting piping tip)

Donut Glaze

1 ½ cup powdered sugar

2-3 tablespoons milk

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

Food Coloring

Sprinkles

Instructions:

Open up your biscuits and lay each one out on a flat surface.

Cut a circle out of the middle of each biscuit (reserve these to make donut holes) 3. Air fryer at 320 degrees for 5 minutes.

Let cool.

Mix frosting and separate into bowls

Add desired food coloring (Pastels for spring)

Dip the top of each “donut” into frosting.

Add sprinkles and allow to harden for a few minutes

