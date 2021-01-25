Brunch with Aloha: Bacon Roses for your Valentine

Malerie Holcomb-Botts always has something up her sleeves and this Brunch with Aloha segment is no different. A DIY treat for the ones you love. BACON ROSES.

Here is what you need.

A bouquet of 12 Fake Flowers with long stems.2. Slices of Bacon3. 1/4 Cup Brown Sugar4. Cupcake Pan5. Cupcake Liners6. Toothpicks7. Vase

Here are the steps at creating this tasty treat.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place cupcake liners in pan. On a piece of parchment paper lay out a spice of bacon and rub with brown sugar. Turn bacon over and starting at one end, roll tightly until you form a rose shape. Stick two toothpicks through the base of the bacon securing the rose and forming an “X”. Repeat with all of the slices of bacon. Place the x into one of the cups of the cupcake pan, allowing the rose to “hoover” above the bottom. Repeat with all roses. Bake for 20 minutes, remove from oven and carefully flip the roses. Handle only the toothpicks and be sure not to touch the pan, rose, or bacon grease. Everything will be extremely hot! Cook for an additional 15 minutes. Check roses and cook to desired crispness! (The brown sugar will cause the roses to appear darker than normal but be sure not to burn them!) While your roses are cooking, prep your stems. Remove the flowers from the ends of the stems leaving behind the leaves. Set aside. 11. Remove the bacon roses from the oven and cool completely. Remove the toothpicks. Place each bacon rose onto the end of the stems. Thread the rose onto the point to ensure it is secure and will not slide down the stem. Place roses in a vase and give to the bacon lover in your life!

For more great DIY ideas visit @malhbotts on Instagram or on the web at www.brunchwithaloha.com