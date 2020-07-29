Breakfast For Dinner at Bogart’s Café

Bogart’s Cafe Spices Things Up with Breakfast for Dinner Options and Exciting, NEW Dishes! This has been the number one request from customers since they started offering dinner service earlier this year. Bogarts is excited to now offer breakfast and lunch as an all-day option along with extensive dinner offerings.

Featured entrees include a Braised Veal Cheeks featuring veal cheeks with mashed potatoes in a decadent bordelaise sauce, as well as a special Prawns in Calabrian Chili Sauce featuring prawns on a bed of polenta, spinach and covered in a Calabrian chili sauce. Dessert rounds out the meal with choices including Profiteroles, Coconut Panna Cotta, Dulce de Leche Lava Cake and Chocolate Cake. Available breakfast items now offered at dinner are sweet and savory favorites such as Taro Banana Pancakes and signature dishes like the iconic Breakfast Bagel, Super Lump Crab Cake Benedict and Mama’s Fried Rice.

On top of that Bogart’s Café is spicing things up with new dishes such as a Chilaquiles Verde made with roasted Poblano and Anaheim chiles, mushrooms, corn, pan-roasted chicken and a mix of European cheeses. For dinner, they also added a savory Seafood Pasta to the menu made with shrimp, lobster, clams and house-made tagliatelle, as well as a Mango Pavlova, a summer dessert special featuring fresh, local mango covered in a light, airy meringue.

They are located at 3045 Monsarrat Avenue.

Bogart’s Café is open for dine-in services daily – with proper safety measures in place – from Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To place an order or for reservations, call (808) 739-0999.

The full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items are available for takeout with delivery options available through Food A Go Go and Elite Delivery.