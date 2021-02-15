Birthday Ideas from Brunch with Aloha

Honolulu (KHON2) – Level up your birthday celebrations with a cute number cake that’s a hit with Brunch with Aloha Owner  Malerie Holcomb-Botts.

Mal wished her father A Happy Birthday and suggested homemade wrapping paper made from the kids watercolor paintings and her go-to birthday cake- a sheet cake that’s cut into the number of the person celebrating a birthday.

Supplies:

Prepared Cake mix, rimmed baking sheet, tin foil, number cutout, buttercream frosting, decorations

Website: www.brunchwithaloha.com

Social Media Handles:    @malhbotts @brunchwithaloha

