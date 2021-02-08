Best Of Honolulu Texas BBQ

Once again we open Honolulu Magazine to take a look at your pick for the Best of Honolulu. Today we are featuring Sunset Smokehouse BBQ. James Kim is the owner and yes, he is originally from Texas.

“Yes. I grew up in Coppell, Texas, a suburb in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area; and later moved to Austin. We originally moved here to spend more quality time as a family since because of my work, we had been living apart for the most of seven years since getting married. Like most folks growing up in Texas, having barbecue was just a normal kind of thing. I’ve had some great mentors like Randy Sawers of 2 Sawers BBQ in San Antonio, Texas, but nothing teaches you faster than when you’re burning through briskets like a forest fire. After moving to Hawaii, my wife and I thought it would be fun working together. We ended up getting a used step van truck, fitting it out as a food truck, and shipping a custom built smoker to the island.’

Check out Sunset Smokehouse BBQ named to the ‘Best of’ edition of Honolulu Magazine, online at http://sunsetq.com

23 S. Kamehameha Hwy. #102

Wahiawa, HI 96786

Sun – Mon

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Tue – Thu

Closed

Fri – Sat

11:00 am – 3:00 pm