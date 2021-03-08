Best of Honolulu: Best Smash Burger

There are a lot of great burger joints in Honolulu but the distinction of being named the “Best Smash Burger” goes to The Daley Burger. Honolulu voted and in the current edition of Honolulu Magazine the feature says it all. Owner Danny Kaailii is proud of the award.

“We’re humbled and grateful that others enjoy our burgers as much as we do. When we started this one of our big motivations was to jump into the burger conversation in Hawaii. We wanted to add to the offerings. This kind of recognition has as much to do with what other great spots are doing like Chubbies, Papa Kurts, Fete, Livestock Tavern, Square Barrels…the list goes on.”

Kaailii also explained what he thought made the burger so good.

“The simplicity of the burger makes it great! We start with local grass fed beef from Hawaii Meats, add diced onions, American cheese, our special sauce or “Boss sauce”…all on a La Tour potato bun.”

Visit The Daley Burger in downtown Honolulu or online at http://thedaleyburger.com and on social @thedaleyburger