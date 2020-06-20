Back 2 Business for Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Honolulu (KHON2) – Romano’s Macaroni Grill has reopened in Honolulu and Waikoloa in time to welcome families for Father’s Day.

“Macaroni Grill is happy to welcome back and provide a great dining experience, with Italian-inspired favorites, with their health and safety as our top priority,” says Hawaii Director of Operations Nawai Kekoolani. “The dining room at Macaroni Grill at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is open for lunch and dinner, while Queens’ MarketPlace location in Waikoloa on the Big Island offers dinner-only seating, for now.”

“They have been as happy to see us as we are to see them,” adds Kekoolani. “Being able to dine out again, seeing people enjoying themselves has been wonderful. We are here to give them that opportunity, as they celebrate dad, or a special occasion or just want to have a good dining experience, here at Macaroni Grill.”

For Father’s Day, Kekoolani recommends making reservations and popular dishes including Porterhouse Steak for Dad, Pasta Milano, Chicken Parmesan, and Fettuccine Alfredo.

Website: www.macaronigrill.com

Romano’s Macaroni Grill Hawaii Reservations:

Ala Moana Center, (808) 356-8300

Queens’ MarketPlace, (808) 443-5515