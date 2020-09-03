Ask Dr Rupie: Food Poisoning

It is Food Safety Awareness Month and if you’ve ever had food poisoning, you know it’s not fun. We asked Dr Rupie to join us on Living808 to discuss the signs of food poisoning and how to be proactive in preventing getting ill.

First, the causes of food poisoning. They include various bacteria, viruses and parasites. Most common are salmonella and Ecoli, but others we don’t hear about as often are norovirus and hepatitis A.

Dr. Rupie gave us four steps to food safety that we can easily follow.

Clean, Separate, Cook, and Chill.

Clean-wash hands, clean fruits and veggies – even prepackaged, clean cans, wipe down counter tops after food prep, and separate raw foods to avoid cross contamination

Cook to internal temps >165 degrees, use food thermometers, be careful when reheating.

Chill refrigerated foods within 1 hour. Be careful at potlucks and BBQs. Things like potato salad and rice are notorious when left out. Also notorious are eggs, seafood, undercooked meats, green leafy veggies, and deli meats.

