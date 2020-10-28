Amanda Smith Teaches Mikey how to Make a Poi Smoothie, Perfect for Fall

Honolulu (KHON2) – Known as the Menehune Chef, Amanda Smith brings her love for sustainable foods to Living808, as she teaches Mikey how to make the perfect poi smoothie.

When one thinks of the Fall season, leaves, cool weather, and of course, food come to mind. Amanda Smith explains why her poi smoothie is something that kids will enjoy, while adding some healthy vegetables to their diet.

“In Hawaii, we have an abundance of kale and I love working kale into my smoothies. It has a lot of health benefits not just for the adults, but for all of our kids,” says Amanda Smith, founder of the Menehune Chef.

With the common person having a busy day, it’s easy to miss a meal or turn to junk food as a way to fuel our bodies, unfortunately the side effects of eating too many unhealthy meals can have a long term effect on our health and well-being.

Smith says, “It’s important to eat organic, which is why I grow all my produce in my backyard. When I saw some kale starting to sprout, I came up with this easy 5-minute recipe as a way to fit into my daily schedule, but more importantly, as a way to add more vegetables, like kale, into my kids’ diet.”

Amanda reaches out into the community virtually, by hosting live-stream cooking classes via her social media.



THE MENEHUNE CHEF POI SMOOTHIE:

RECIPE:

1/4 cup of Aloha Aina poi

1/4 cup of frozen mixed berries

1 cup of crushed ice

1 garden kale leave chopped

1/4 cup of can coconut milk

2 tablespoons of local honey

1/4 cup of Mac nut milk

Mix all ingredients in a blender until smoothie reaches a smooth consistency.

WEBSITE: www.MenehuneChef.org

SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram: @MenehuneChef