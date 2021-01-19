Amanda Smith Shares a Recipe to Help Boost Immunity

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Menehune Chef, brings the healthy nutrients from her backyard into the kitchen to help prevent sickness during these tough times.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, taking care of your health and well-being should be a priority in order to prevent sickness. Amanda Smith shares a simple and healthy beet and kale side dish as the Menehune Chef.

“I am a huge fan of beets and kale. Their vegetables that I currently have growing in my backyard, and I feed them often to my family because of their high nutritional values,” says Amanda Smith, Menehune Chef.

With people being very health conscious, Smith feels switching to an organic and sustainable diet can help prevent the spread of illnesses.

Smith says, “I believe that most, if not all households should grow their own fruits and vegetables if possible. Knowing that you grow all your own produce, you know that there are no added sugars or preservatives that could be harmful to your body. The beet and Kale salad that I make is very simple and very healthy.”

BEET AND KALE SALAD

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat stove to med/high heat Chop beet stems Add kale Add spices of you choice (note: not too heavy on the spice, the goal is to not take away from the natural flavor/aroma of the beets

WEBSITE:

https://www.menehunechef.org/

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

IG: @MenehuneChef