Amanda Smith Creates A Cheese Alternative Dish in Honor of National Cheese Souffle Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – National Cheese Souffle Day is observed on the 18th of May every year, it is a day that honors the French dish that has been adored since the 1800s.

Known as the Menehune Chef, Amanda Smith is celebrating National Cheese Souffle Day with an alternative cheese recipe for those wanting to enjoy this cheesy holiday, who also have dietary restrictions.

“Today we are making a Broccoli and Dairy Free Cheese Souffle. It’s healthy, vegan and perfect for those wanting to watch their cheese consumption or for those who can’t have cheese in their diet,” says Amanda Smith, Sustainable Chef.

With an extensive knowledge about living a sustainable lifestyle, Smith shares her tips on how her followers can enjoy popular cheese dishes, with alternate options.

Smith says, “The most common natural cheese substitute is a product called nutritional yeast. Nutritional yeast can be a good substitute for cheese because it’s rich in protein and B-vitamins while being low in fat and sodium. Some vegan cheese, or a good cheese alternative is usually made from nuts and seeds, like cashews and walnuts, plus a combination of spices, herbs.”

Those looking to learn more about eating sustainable can follow Amanda online and social media.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram @SustainableYouHawaii

WEBSITE:

www.SustainableYouHawaii.com

Amanda’s Non-Dairy Cheese Souffle:

Ingredients:

•

1½ cups finely chopped broccoli florets

•

2 tablespoons avocado oil

•

2 tablespoons cassava root flour

•

1¼ cups almond milk

•

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

•

¼ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

•

¼ teaspoon Hawaiian sea salt

•

½ cup dairy-free mozzarella cheese alternative ( Daiya brand)

•

3 large egg yolks separated

•

2 large egg whites

•

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

Instructions:

1.

Preheat your oven to 375ºF. Grease 3( 10-ounce) ramekins and place them on a baking sheet.

2.

Finely chop broccoli florets and steam on the stove for 1-4 mins or until the broccoli is tender.

3.

Heat the avocado oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Whisk in the arrowroot flour and cook, whisking, for 1 minute.

4.

Whisk in the almond milk , Dijon mustard, thyme, and salt , continue to cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes.

5.

Remove the pan from the heat Transfer the mixture to a large bowl , whisk in the 3 egg yolks and Daiya cheese . Set aside

6.

Beat all 5 egg whites in a medium bowl until soft peaks form. Add the cream of tartar and continue to beat until stiff peaks form.

7.

Using a rubber spatula, spoon half of the egg whites into the almond milk mixture and gently fold in. Add the other half of the egg whites and the cooked broccoli and fold in just until no white streaks remain. Transfer the mixture to your prepared ramekins.

8.

Bake the soufflés on the baking sheet for 20 minutes until puffed, they should be firm to the touch, Serve immediately.