Aloha Beer Partners Up With The Central Pacific Plaza to Bring Happy Hour to Workers

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aloha Beer Company is one of the newest retailers to join Central Pacific Plaza, in an effort to bring it’s delicious menu to workers of the Tidepools at Central Pacific Bank.

Known for their award-winning menu and vast selection of craft beer, Aloha Beer Company is bringing their popular dishes to cater to the downtown office crowd.

“Aloha Beer is dedicated to providing our customers with quality beer and food. When Central Pacific Banks added their tide pods to the plaza, we knew we had to provide their hard working people of Hawaii with some Pau Hana drinks, which is all within walking distance of the pods,” says Steve Sombrero, President of Aloha Beer Company.

Aloha Beer Company provides a quick-service counter space to workers with the grab and go food at the Central Pacific Plaza, offering some of the company’s exclusive draft beer and food items.

Sombrero says, “Aside from Beer, Aloha Beer Company offers an array of delicious food items. Guests can choose from a variety of pizzas, salads, small plates and even from our popular selection of steak fries. In addition to beer, we even offer wine for all of our wine lovers out there.”

Aloha Beer Company at Central Pacific Plaza is open weekdays from 10AM – 7PM, and closed on weekends.

WEBSITE:

www.AlohaBeer.com

Instagram: @AlohaBeerDowntown

Instagram: @AlohaBeerDowntown