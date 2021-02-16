All Day Happy Hour & Pau Hana Specials Shine at Royal Hawaiian Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Happy Hour comes to the Royal Hawaiian Center in a big way, with all-day happy hours throughout the popular restaurants.

“At Royal Hawaiian Center, guests will discover our restaurants are offering much more than one hour of happy hour,” Nani Hanus, Marketing Manager for Royal Hawaiian Center. “Some of our restaurants are even running their happy hour specials all day long.”

Guests will discover all-day happy hours at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, Il Lupino and TsuruTonTan, as well as a daily $2 local beer special from Waikiki Food Hall’s Tap Bar. Extended happy hours are also being offered at Doraku Sushi, Island Vintage Wine Bar, Noi Thai Cuisine, and The Cheesecake Factory, many starting as early as 3PM.

Hanus adds, “These happy hours aren’t just from the bar. All of these restaurants are offering discounts on menu items during happy hour as well. Our restaurants are doing everything they can to serve our community during these difficult times, and guests to Royal Hawaiian Center will discover amazing dishes at affordable prices all day long.”

A few of Hanus’ go-to’s include Pad Thai from Noi Thai Cuisine, Ahi Poke from Doraku Sushi, the Spicy Tuna Tartare Cones from TsuruTonTan and the Triple Crème Brie with a nice glass of red from Island Vintage Wine Bar.

TsuruTonTan also welcomed Living808 to give a taste of its ALL DAY happy hour. “We recently announced a newly expanded menu,” says Jae Hoon Yi, Manager of TsuruTonTan. “Our expanded menu brings back over 20 dishes to our all day happy hour offering, which starts at 11AM.” The restaurant features many specials, including giant udon bowls!

TsuruTonTan has a weekly lunch special set that features a rotating mini donburi with choice of udon for only $9.95, and a variety of sushi, chirashi and bento sets paired with a full-size udon, starting as low as $12.

Enjoy Happy Hour all day and specials throughout Royal Hawaiian Center! Royal Hawaiian Center offers 3 free hours of validated parking with any purchase.

