1938 Indochine $200 Giveaway

1938 Indochine’s concept and design was created by founder, Kevin Aoki. The two-story 6,200 square-foot restaurant specializes in serving authentic dishes featuring the flavors from Southeast Asia with traits of European influence. The curated decor is Vietnamese and French influence and makes our guests feel like they’ve stepped into another world. The menu features the best of Southeast Asian street food including dishes such as the “Ooh La La Chicken” which is frog legs, and the popular “Imperial Roll,” and we feature a weekly Chef’s Special such as our current Curry Rice entrée. The restaurant has one of the largest outdoor patios in Honolulu on the corner of Ala Moana Blvd. and Keawe Street in the heart of Kaka’ako, where you can catch the best sunset views. They also feature live music every night.

They can also seat 10 people per table and will accommodate groups by creatively separating parties with more people. Guests have the choice of sitting indoor or outdoor and happy hour runs daily from 4pm to 6pm.

Visit online at www.1938indochine.com or call 808-545-7777.

