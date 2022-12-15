The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is happening on December 16, 17 and 18 at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. Yesterday, we featured a lot of the merchandise that can be purchased at the event, and today we are talking about all of the great food! Darah Dung, who is representing the fair, joined Living808 with tasty treats and details on the event.

Darah shared, “Over 260 booths will provide a variety of products that will appeal to all ages. This is a great opportunity for you to do your Christmas shopping. All of these food items and more will be available at The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair.”

Admission is $5.00 per person and military families and children under 7 years of age are free.

Tickets are available at The Blaisdell Box Office on the days of the event. A $2.00 off Admission Coupon is available at www.HawaiiHolidayFair.com along with more information.

The hours are December 16 at 2 p.m. till 8 p.m., December 17 at 10 a.m. till 7 p.m. and December 18 at 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. Go early to shop and eat the wonderful foods!