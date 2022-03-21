Honolulu (KHON2) – Known for its free resource for restaurants and customers, the Food-A-Go-Go campaign assists Hawaii’s community with supporting local restaurants statewide.

Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation (HAF) will host the second Food-A-Go-Go Week from March 23 through April 6. Food-A-Go-Go Week will join a year-long public awareness campaign called Localicious® Hawaii that highlights restaurants and businesses that use locally sourced ingredients or products in their offerings.

“This year, we have over 160 businesses and restaurants participating. The campaign has provided a community service marketing platform by HAF as a way to drive traffic to all restaurants that were open for takeout, delivery or curbside pickup. This year, Food-A-Go-Go Week will now include all businesses and restaurants that support Hawaii’s local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen,” says Denise Yamaguchi, Executive Director of the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation.

According to Yamaguchi, the goal of Food-A-Go-Go Week is to drive people to businesses and restaurants that support Hawaii’s agricultural and fishing industries. Local businesses and restaurants participating in Food-A-Go-Go Week will have a special menu or local products available for customers to purchase/order for dine-in or takeout.

Yamaguchi says, “Proceeds of this campaign will benefit HAF’s K-12 ag education programs, which have served over 18,000 students since 2014. Through these programs, HAF addresses agricultural workforce development as the average age of a farmer in Hawaiʻi is 60 years old. All HAF’s educational programs spark an interest in agriculture among the children at an early age and encourage careers in the field.”

To learn more about Food-A-Go-Go Week, customers can check out the official website of the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation.

Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation:

www.hawaiiagfoundation.org