It’s Food-A-Go-Go Week and Kapena Tequila has 2 tastey special offerings – Kapena Hawaiian Chili Infused & Kapena Li Hing Infused Tequila.

Kapena Hawaiian Chili Infused

Hawaiian Chili Peppers have a deep and rich history in Hawaii. Originally introduced around 1815, these chili peppers likely originated in Mexico, Central, or South America and were called “nioi” by Native Hawaiians. Kapena Hawaiian Chili Infused combines these hot and flavorful chili peppers with the finest 100% Agave Reposado (Barrel Aged) Tequila.

Kapena Li Hing Infused Tequila

Li Hing Mui is a salty sweet dried plum originating in Asia and made famous in Hawaii. Our award wining Li Hing infused tequila is a perfect fusion of East and West. Enjoy Kapena Tequila neat, on the rocks, or in a Kapena Li Hing Margarita.

Kapena Tequila has various locations across the state, please check their website to find a store near you.

Kapenatequila.com