It’s Food-A-Go-Go Week and we have another great company to mention.

It’s Goen Dining + Bar by Roy Yamaguchi. The special dish on the menu for Food-A-Go-Go is a delicious duck dish!

Maple Leaf farms breast of duck, Ahiki Farms assorted roasted vegetable, and a maple glaze is featured for $33.

For more information on Goen Dining + Bar by Roy Yamaguchi please visit royyamaguchi.com.