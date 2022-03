Domo Cafe is happy to be participating in the Food A Go Go Restaurant Week which kicks off today! Their special is a Fresh Spicy Ahi Poke Bowl which also comes with 2 shrimp tempura, imitation crab salad and some ocean salad on a bed of sushi rice with some furikake on it.

All of this for only $13.95 This is available now through April 6.

Website: domocafehawaii.com