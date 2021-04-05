Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week and Contest

Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation (HAF) will host the first Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week from April 5 – 12TH. The campaign will support the local restaurant industry by driving traffic to participating restaurants and also supports HAF’s K-12 agricultural education programs through the Bid It to Win It for Ag Education online auction. The auction will open on April 5 and close on April 30.

Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week has over 120 participating restaurants that will have a special dish or prix fixe menu available for customers to order from April 5th-12th. And because there was such a great response this year, Executive Director Denise Yamaguchi says select restaurants are opting in for a second week through April 19th.

“This is a way for us to support our local restaurants by encouraging the community to order the Food-A-Go-Go Week special for dine-in or takeout. We’re launching this together with an online auction called Bid It To Win It For Education to raise funds for our K-12 agricultural education programs. : Bid It To Win It For Ag Education is our silent auction that supports Hawaii Agricultural Foundation’s K-12 programs in public schools statewide. 100% of the proceeds will go to our programs, which encourage students to explore careers in the industry to help increase local food production and support the sustainability of our islands, especially our fragile food systems.”

More information on the auction and a list of participating restaurants can be found on Foodagogo.org. The auction opens on April 5th so be sure to go to the website to start bidding!