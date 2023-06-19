LGBTQIA+ youth face unique challenges, including bullying, depression, and an increased risk of suicide. Thaddeus Pham, Co-Chair of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Sexual and Gender Minority Workgroup, sheds light on the importance of addressing the needs of local LGBTQIA+ youth in Hawaiʻi. Thaddeus shared, “Both nationally and locally, LGBTQIA+ youth are more likely to be bullied, deal with depression, and be at risk for suicide. In Hawaiʻi this impacts more than 14000 students statewide, which is more than our 4 largest high schools combined.”

To support these students, creating safe spaces and demonstrating care are essential. Small gestures, such as displaying pride flags and sharing personal pronouns, can go a long way in fostering inclusivity. By actively working to provide welcoming opportunities and environments, we can show LGBTQIA+ youth that they are accepted and cared for.

For those interested in learning more about creating safe spaces, a wealth of webinars and resources can be found on the DOH CAMHD Safe Spaces website. Specific questions can also be asked by following the link provided on the webpage.

To access further information, individuals can search “sexual and gender Hawaiʻi” on Google and visit the health department website. Addressing the needs of LGBTQIA+ youth in Hawaiʻi is of utmost importance due to the alarming statistics of bullying, depression, and suicide risk. By fostering safe spaces, showing care, and utilizing available resources, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for these young individuals.

https://health.hawaii.gov/harmreduction/sexual-gender-minority/sexual-and-gender-minorities-sgm-in-hawaii/

https://health.hawaii.gov/camhd/lgbtq-safe-spaces/