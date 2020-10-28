Flora Dec Holds Huge Sale for Costumes Just in Time for Halloween

Honolulu (KHON2) – Arts and crafts supplier, Flora Dec brings the creativity home to teach Living808 viewers how to make some DIY Halloween Costumes.

Halloween is in a couple of days, and if you haven’t had the chance to pick up a costume, Flora Dec has some options shoppers can choose from or materials for those looking to create their own attire.

“An easy thing that someone can do at home is make a fun ghost helmet. All they have to do is mix elmer’s glue in some water, mix it, add an old piece of fabric to the solution, and then let it dry over something round, big enough to fit over your head,” says Alden Nakano, sales representative at Flora Dec.

Since the beginning of October, Flora Dec has held a sale that offers a lot of Fall options such as, faux floral arrangements, halloween decorations and costumes.

Nakano says,”We are currently having a 70% off blowout sale on all Halloween costumes. People can choose from some fun Disney outfits, to some scary costumes to help get you in the Halloween spirit.”

The Halloween sale is offered until the ending of October. Flora Dec is open 6 days a week: Monday thru Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM and Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.